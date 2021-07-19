Fire consumes old school building in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were called to a building fire near East 105th Street and Grandview Road on Monday.

The call came in around 5:20 a.m.

Fire officials identified the building as the old Westridge School, which is currently abandoned.

The same building burned earlier this year.

Crews had to fight the fire defensively and were experiencing trouble with water pressure.

Officials said the fire is suspicious because there were no utilities hooked up to the building.

No injuries were reported.