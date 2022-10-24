Fire continues to burn at Interstate 470, Raytown Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire continues to burn at the Missouri Organics site near Interstate 470 and Raytown Road.

Crews are working on putting out hot spots after a grass fire led to closures of the interstate Sunday and prompted evacuation orders for Highview Estates due to safety concerns.

Fire crews on scene say current wind conditions are working against them, with smoke continuously blowing over the interstate.

As of now, Interstate 470 is back open, but if wind direction doesn't change, closures and evacuation orders could be re-issued.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and at this time, the total number of acres burned is unknown.

