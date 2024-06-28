Fire crews battle blaze at Northland apartment complex Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews battled a blaze at a three-story apartment on Thursday night.

The fire broke out at the apartment complex located in the 4300 block of North Bennington Avenue.

Crews responded to the fire about 8:15 p.m.

On arrival, they reported heavy fire coming from third floor of the complex.

There were no immediate reports of residents being injured, but one firefighter was treated at the scene for heat related issues.

Crews searched the apartment and reported all clear; residents were able to evacuate themselves.

A total of 20 units from the Kansas City Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control, with three apartments suffering fire damage.

Multiple other units suffered water damage.

No word on what led to the fire.

