KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire broke out at Squirrely's Bar on N. Brighton Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to N.E. 46th Street and N. Brighton Avenue just after 7 a.m.

Smoke and fire were showing from the roof of the one-story building on arrival.

Fire was also reported on the back of the building.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was under control about 30 minutes later.