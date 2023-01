KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County fire crews were called to the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Mission early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews from Consolidated Fire District #2 were called to 6821 Johnson Drive shortly before 5 a.m.

Crews reported smoke and fire on arrival, and the Battalion Chief reports a fire near the roof of the building.

The fire was reported under control by 6 a.m. and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.