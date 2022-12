KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters discovered a body inside a home after a fire early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to 3213 Lockridge Street about 1:15 a.m. on a reported house fire.

As crews battled the blaze they discovered a body inside the home.

The cause of death has not yet been determined - whether it was caused by the fire, or if a crime may have occurred.

An investigation is underway, and we have a crew on scene working to gather more information.