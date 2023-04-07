Fire crews respond to blaze in Midtown Kansas City Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews responded to a large blaze at a building in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night.

The fire broke out just after 9 p.m at the building near Broadway Boulevard and W 39th Street.

According to KCFD Battalion Chief Steve Shaumeyer, a tattoo parlor called the fire in.

The tattoo parlor reported the building next to it was on fire.

Crews arrived and reported heavy fire and smoke showing from the back of the building.

Shaumeyer said crews entered the building and began battling the blaze.

Fire crew determined the roof and other parts of the building could collapse, so they retreated.

Shaumeyer said firefighters were able to search the building to ensure everyone had safely exited the building.

Firefighters later began battling the blaze in a defensive mode using three aerial devices and two large streams.

No injuries were immediately reported, Shaumayer said at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

