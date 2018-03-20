Fire crews respond to building fire in east KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fire crews are battling a building fire in east Kansas City.

Around 8:45 a.m., fire crews were called to a building fire in the area near Interstate 70 and Van Brunt Avenue.

41 Action News tower cameras show dark smoke billowing from the fire.

It wasn’t immediately clear what type of building was on fire or if there were any injuries.

Stay with 41 Action News for more on this developing story.

