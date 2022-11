KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to an old elementary school that’s been closed since 2019 in the Hickman Mills School District.

Crews were dispatched to Symington Elementary School around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived on scene at 8613 Ruskin Way, they reported smoke and fire conditions from the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—