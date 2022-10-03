Fire crews respond to blaze near KCK Public Library

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews with the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department responded to a fire Monday morning near 6th Street and Minnesota Avenue in KCK.

Aroun d 5:18 a.m. Monday, fire crews responded to the blaze at an unoccupied two-story building near the KCK Public Library. Upon arrival to the scene, KCKFD firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from three of four sides of the building. The fire appeared to have started on the second floor of the building.

While responding, fire crews evacuated the building due to a ceiling collapse. The flames spread to the roof of the building, as well as several other unoccupied buildings in the area, causing damage.

The main library building was not damaged, but will delay opening until 10 a.m. while KCKFD responds to the scene, according to a tweet from the library.

The street is currently blocked while fire crews are on scene.

Nobody was injured in the fire.