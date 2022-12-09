Fire damaged a rental business and apartments Thursday night in KCMO's historic Northeast area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO firefighters battled flames Thursday night from a building that houses a rental business and apartments in the city's Northeast neighborhood.

Crews were sent about 8:40 p.m. to the 4800 block of East 9th Street in the city's historic Northeast neighborhood.

A fire department spokesman said most of the fire was in the rear of the building that includes Jose Fiestas Rentals and apartments.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators were on the scene Thursday night searching for what started the fire.

