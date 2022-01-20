Watch
Fire damages 4 businesses in Osceola, Missouri

No injuries reported
Clinton, Missouri, Fire Department
Four businesses were damaged in a fire in downtown Osceola, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clinton, Missouri, Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a fire in downtown Osceola, Missouri, that damaged four businesses.

According to the department, two large commercial buildings were involved in the fire.

Due to the extent of the fire damage, fire crews weren't able to make entry into the building to reach the source of the fire.

Fire fighters attempted a defensive fire attack. No reports of injuries were immediately available.

The department will release more information when it's available.

Osceola is about an hour and 40 minutes southeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

