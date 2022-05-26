Fire damages apartment building Wednesday night in Northeast KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Extra firefighters were called to help put out a fire Wednesday night inside an apartment building at North Lawn Avenue and Scarritt Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

No paying tenants were living in the building, but five people ran from the building to escape the flames, a fire department spokesman said.

Flames leapt from the third floor of the three-story building and firefighters went floor to floor to make sure the flames were knocked down.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire and police departments want to know if anyone is living without permission inside a vacant building because of safety concerns and concerns about criminal activity.

The fire cause is under investigation.