KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A third fire in less than a year damaged an historic Independence, Missouri, home built by slaves in 1855.

Fire crews were sent to the Thomson House , 9800 East U.S. 40 Hwy, around 2:40 p.m.

Firefighters battled flames and smoke from outside the house, which has been vacant for several years.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Thomson family abandoned the mansion during the Civil War, according to an historic marker at the home.

