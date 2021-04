KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire heavily damaged a Wendy's restaurant Tuesday night in Liberty.

A picture posted on Twitter by the Liberty Police Department showed smoke pouring from the building at 3 Victory Drive.

Everyone got out OK, a city spokesperson said.

No word on what caused the fire.

Crews from Fort Osage, Kearney, Kansas City, Missouri, and Claycomo helped battle the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.