KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Safety is top of mind for local fire departments and protection districts ahead of the Fourth of July.

Fire departments offer safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

On Sunday, two children were injured in a fireworks explosion in Kansas City, Kansas. They were transported to nearby hospitals in critical condition, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.

KCKFD is investigating whether the involved fireworks were legal.

"Everybody's outside celebrating, enjoying the holiday, but with that comes more fires, more extremity-related injuries," said Nathan Manley, deputy chief of the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.

Manley suggests leaving firework shows to professionals, but that doesn't always happen.

"If you do end up shooting fireworks off, make sure you follow the instructions and the labels on the fireworks," he said. "Do not try to modify it in any way."

KCKFD also urges residents not to modify or tamper with purchased fireworks.

Some other tips from the departments include:



Let fireworks cool off before disposing of them in a trash can

After it cools, placing them in a bucket of water can ensure they won't start a fire once placed in a trash can

Stand 35 feet away from ground fireworks and 150 feet away from aerial fireworks

Keep fireworks and sparklers away from young children

"Sparklers can burn up to 2,000 degrees, so that’s hot enough to burn metal," Manley said.

If someone is injured, Manley said to leave the injured area clean. He doesn't suggest wrapping the injury, and says to wait for first responders to render aid.

“I suggest knowing what your city or your county ordinance is," Manley said. "Everybody varies in this area.”

In Kansas City, Kansas, only fireworks permitted by the city ordinance can be used, and they may only be discharged between July 2 and July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

