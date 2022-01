KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire destroyed a large detached garage Thursday afternoon in Gardner, Kansas.

A person pulling into the driveway of the house near West 207th Street and Gardner Road spotted the fire, according to Captain Matt Gillotti, the public information officer for fire district no. 1 of Johnson County, KS.

The fire caused a garage roof to collapse and damaged vehicles and equipment inside, Gillotti said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.