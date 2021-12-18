Fire destroys Kansas City, Kansas liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department responded to a fire at Mike's Discount Liquor Friday.

According to KCKFD, a resident who lived next door to Mike's Discount Liquor saw smoke coming from the building and alerted a person in the store.

Firefighters arrived to the scene at 6:58 p.m. Friday.

After fighting the fire for 10 minutes, the blaze began to rise, and firefighters on the roof and in the building evacuated.

The fire was raised to a two-alarm fire and more firefighters were sent to the scene.

The department said the fire potentially started behind the building.

There are no injuries involved with the fire at this time.

"It's frustrating when we can't minimize the damage," Scott Schaunaman, KCKFD spokesperson, said.

Schaunaman said firefighters are expected to be putting out hot spots overnight.

