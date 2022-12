KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.

The fire started in the kitchen and spread through part of the one-story house at 4401 Wayne Avenue, according to a KCFD official.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Kansas City Chapter of the American Red Cross was called to help the family with temporary shelter and other needs.

