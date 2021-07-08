Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire guts vacant home in Olathe Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Jordan Betts/KSHB
A fire at 16440 W. 139th St. in Olathe, Kansas, destroyed a home on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Olathe house fire.jpg
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 07:42:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe home was destroyed in a Thursday morning house fire.

The fire occurred at 16440 W. 139th St. around 5 a.m.

Video from the Olathe Fire Department showed crews battling the blaze and much of the home's roof and backside missing.

Neighbors told 41 Action News the home had been vacant for over a year.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!