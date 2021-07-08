Fire guts vacant home in Olathe Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe home was destroyed in a Thursday morning house fire.
The fire occurred at 16440 W. 139th St. around 5 a.m.
Video from the Olathe Fire Department showed crews battling the blaze and much of the home's roof and backside missing.
#Firefighters in #Olathe are battling a house #fire at 16440 W 139th St. No injuries reported. Damage is significant. @kmbc @KCTV5 @41actionnews @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/WSCTpjNuDQ
— Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) July 8, 2021
Neighbors told 41 Action News the home had been vacant for over a year.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.