Fire guts vacant home in Olathe Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe home was destroyed in a Thursday morning house fire.

The fire occurred at 16440 W. 139th St. around 5 a.m.

Video from the Olathe Fire Department showed crews battling the blaze and much of the home's roof and backside missing.

Neighbors told 41 Action News the home had been vacant for over a year.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.