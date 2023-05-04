Watch Now
Fire reported at Denny's restaurant on Blue Ridge Cutoff

Steve Silvestri
Fire at Denny's on Blue Ridge Cutoff
Posted at 12:50 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 03:24:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department crews are investigating the cause of a fire at Denny's on Blue Ridge Cutoff near the Truman Sports Complex.

The calls came in just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night after a passerby on the highway saw flames and smoke.

A spokesperson for KCFD says the hotel nearby was evacuated as a precaution, but those people have been let back inside.

There have been no reported injuries.

A fire chief on scene told KSHB 41 an employee had left the restaurant about 10 minutes before the fire started, but the cause is under investigation.

