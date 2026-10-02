Firefighter injured in overnight vacant apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter suffered minor injuries in a vacant overnight apartment fire.

Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Forest just after 11 p.m.

On arrival crews reported heavy fire from a three-story vacant apartment building.

Defensive operations were established using multiple aerial master streams.

It took several hours to bring the fire under control.

No civilian injuries were reported, but a firefighter was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

