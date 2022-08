KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters were called to a duplex fire in Lenexa early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to 10914 Haskins Street after a motorist saw flames coming from the roof just after 5:30 a.m.

The house is unoccupied and under renovation, according to the Lenexa Fire Department. No family was displaced in the blaze and no firefighters were injured.

The department says the fire has been contained to the attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.