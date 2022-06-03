VIDEO: Roof of Overland Park apartment building destroyed in fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Overland Park fire crews battled a fire Friday afternoon at an apartment building.

This fire in Overland Park is a big one. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/GoUyneB8hH — Dan Cohen (@DanCohenTV) June 3, 2022

Crews were originally dispatched just before 3:50 p.m. to the apartment building at 8050 Farley St. Additional crews were called out several minutes later.

An Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson said no injuries were immediately reported.

While battling the blaze, the spokesperson said the roof of the building partially collapsed, forcing firefighters into a defensive mode.

Drone video captured by KSHB 41's Matt Kline shows the entire top floor of the apartment building completely exposed to the elements after the fire was extinquished.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

