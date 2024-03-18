Firefighters battle three story apt. fire Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters battled a three-story apartment fire early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the 3800 block of Paseo about 3:30 a.m., and reported heavy fire on all three floors in the rear of the three-story vacant building.

Several fire crews fought the fire defensively from ladder trucks outside the building.

Approximately ten minutes into the operation a partial collapse of the north and east walls occurred.

The fire was placed under control shortly after 5:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.