Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters battle three story apt. fire Monday morning

Firefighters battle three story apt. fire Monday morning
Posted at 6:32 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 07:45:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters battled a three-story apartment fire early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the 3800 block of Paseo about 3:30 a.m., and reported heavy fire on all three floors in the rear of the three-story vacant building.

Several fire crews fought the fire defensively from ladder trucks outside the building.

Approximately ten minutes into the operation a partial collapse of the north and east walls occurred.

The fire was placed under control shortly after 5:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone