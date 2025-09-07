KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters from across Kansas and Missouri gathered Sunday morning in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, for the 15th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, honoring the 343 FDNY firefighters who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Firefighters climb 110 stories in Kansas City to honor fallen 9/11 heroes

Around 8:46 a.m., the time the first call came in on 9/11, firefighters began climbing 110 stories wearing full turnout gear, which weighs more than 80 pounds.

Each firefighter carried a badge with the name of one of the fallen FDNY firefighters.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 2025 Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Organizers said the event is meant to ensure the sacrifices made on 9/11 are never forgotten.

Proceeds benefit the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund, which supports families of first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 2025 Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

