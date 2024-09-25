Firefighters, community honor fallen firefighter Kyle Brinker during funeral procession Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fallen Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter and paramedic Kyle Brinker was honored by family, firefighters and friends on Wednesday.

Brinker died Sept. 17 after a medical emergency during training.

After the celebration of life service at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty, there was a procession of firetrucks and other emergency vehicles through the city.

The procession ended in Gladstone where Brinker was buried.

"He [Brinker] was a fantastic paramedic," said Paul Ferguson, one of Brinker's friends. "Like when you arrived on scene with him, you knew the people were getting the best care they could get."

Ferguson also served as president of the Kansas City Fire Historical Society. The department brought out a 1927 firetruck in honor of their fallen comrade.

Diane Dobbins came out to pay her respects to Brinker.

Her son is a firefighter and she was emotional during Wednesday's procession.

"It’s just a thankless job sometimes," Dobbins said. "We have to remember to respect them, and think about them and pray for them. Especially when something like this happens."