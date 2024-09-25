Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters, community honor fallen firefighter Kyle Brinker during funeral procession Wednesday

Firefighter, paramedic died after medical emergency
Firefighters and friends paid their respects along a procession for Kyle Brinker
Diane Dobbins watches as the procession begins
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fallen Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter and paramedic Kyle Brinker was honored by family, firefighters and friends on Wednesday.

Brinker died Sept. 17 after a medical emergency during training.

After the celebration of life service at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty, there was a procession of firetrucks and other emergency vehicles through the city.

The procession ended in Gladstone where Brinker was buried.

"He [Brinker] was a fantastic paramedic," said Paul Ferguson, one of Brinker's friends. "Like when you arrived on scene with him, you knew the people were getting the best care they could get."

Paul Ferguson, a friend of Brinker's

Ferguson also served as president of the Kansas City Fire Historical Society. The department brought out a 1927 firetruck in honor of their fallen comrade.

Diane Dobbins came out to pay her respects to Brinker.

Her son is a firefighter and she was emotional during Wednesday's procession.

"It’s just a thankless job sometimes," Dobbins said. "We have to remember to respect them, and think about them and pray for them. Especially when something like this happens."

Diane Dobbins came out to pay her respects

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone