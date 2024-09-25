UPDATES | Kansas City set to honor fallen firefighter Kyle Brinker Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City community is set to honor fallen firefighter Kyle Brinker on Wednesday.

A public visitation is set for 12-2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Route 291 in Liberty.

Brinker, 33, died on Sept. 17 following a training exercise.

He was an 11-year veteran of the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department. He served as a firefighter-paramedic at KCFD’s Station 35.

A celebration of life will be held immediately after the visitation, also at the church.

The procession from the church will end at White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 Antioch Road in Gladstone.

Provided Kyle Brinker procession route

