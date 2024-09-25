Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATES | Kansas City set to honor fallen firefighter Kyle Brinker Wednesday

Brinker.png
KSHB
Brinker.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City community is set to honor fallen firefighter Kyle Brinker on Wednesday.

A public visitation is set for 12-2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Route 291 in Liberty.

Brinker, 33, died on Sept. 17 following a training exercise.

He was an 11-year veteran of the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department. He served as a firefighter-paramedic at KCFD’s Station 35.

A celebration of life will be held immediately after the visitation, also at the church.

The procession from the church will end at White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 Antioch Road in Gladstone.

Kyle Brinker procession route
Kyle Brinker procession route

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone