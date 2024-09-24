Visitation, funeral service announced for fallen KCFD firefighter-paramedic Kyle Brinker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Services have been announced for Kyle Brinker, a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department firefighter-paramedic who died in the line of duty last week.

Brinker, 33, died after experiencing a medical emergency during a training exercise on Sept. 17.

He was an 11-year veteran with the department, spending most of his time in the rescue division at Station 35.

On Wednesday, a visitation and celebration of life will take place at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, located at 1600 Route 291, Liberty, Missouri, 64068.

The visitation, which is set for 12-2 p.m., will be followed by a celebration of life.

Both are open to the public.

After those services, a procession will take Brinker through KCMO past the stations he worked at during his time with KCFD.

The procession will end at White Chapel Funeral Home, located at 6600 Antioch Road in Gladstone.

Below is a map of the procession: