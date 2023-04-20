Firefighters locate body after blaze in south Kansas City; death investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A death investigation is underway after firefighters located a person dead inside a home after a fire in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The fire happened at a home in the 8300 block of east 107th Street early Wednesday morning.

Crews searched the home after putting out the fire and didn't initially locate the body. They were later called back and found the body.

According to KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina, a preliminary investigation indicates there was no foul play involved.

Becchina was immediately able to provide anymore information on the victim.

KCPD's Bomb and Arson Squad was conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

