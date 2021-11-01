Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters rescue family dog from Olathe fire

items.[0].image.alt
Olathe Fire Department
Olathe firefighters rescued a family pet from a fire on Monday morning, Nov. 1, 2021.
Dog rescued from Olathe fire
Posted at 2:02 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 15:06:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every member of a family is important - even the family pet.

Olathe firefighters took that to heart Monday when they rescued a dog from a house fire.

The fire happened around 11:40 a.m. near 115th Terrace and Northwood Drive. The blaze began in the garage.

All of the humans involved were uninjured.

A video shows firefighters carrying out a dog in a medical cone from the front door while others work on the flames coming from the garage.

There is no word on the condition of the dog.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage