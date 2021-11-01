Firefighters rescue family dog from Olathe fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every member of a family is important - even the family pet.

Olathe firefighters took that to heart Monday when they rescued a dog from a house fire.

The fire happened around 11:40 a.m. near 115th Terrace and Northwood Drive. The blaze began in the garage.

All of the humans involved were uninjured.

A video shows firefighters carrying out a dog in a medical cone from the front door while others work on the flames coming from the garage.

There is no word on the condition of the dog.