KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Additional resources have been called in to help firefighters respond to a reported fire that impacted three businesses in Kansas City, Missouri.

The first crews were dispatched around 11:13 a.m. to a business building located at 3616 Independence Ave.

A short time later, crews on scene called for a second alarm. A KCFD spokesperson tells KSHB 41 News the department now automatically dispatches out a second alarm to fires at commercial buildings.

The spokesperson said by 11:35 a.m., the fire had been contained to three businesses with the majority of smoke and fire damage in the rear of the building. The businesses affected include Dirty Dogz in the Tub Salon, SG Insurance Notary and Glamour Salón SELECTIVES.

The spokesperson says power to the entire strip has been turned off.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

