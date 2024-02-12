Fireworks reportedly cause overnight house fire in Greenwood, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fireworks reportedly caused a house fire in Greenwood, Missouri, Sunday night.

The Lee's Summit Fire Department was called to the 1200 block of North Ranson Road shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Smoke was visible from the eaves of a one-story home on arrival to the scene.

All occupants were safe outside the home.

Callers say fireworks caught a bush on fire next to the house, and it spread to the side of the home. The fire then moved up into the attic through the eave, causing extensive damage to a portion of the attic. Water damage impacted the living area as crews removed the ceiling to get to the fire.

Fireworks to celebrate the Super Bowl victory are the likely cause of the fire, per fire crews.

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the incident.

