Fireworks stands allowed within city of Shawnee for 1st time

SHAWNEE, Kan. — For the first time, the city of Shawnee is allowing the sale of fireworks, and starting Monday morning, fireworks can be set off throughout the entire city until the Fourth of July at 11 p.m.

Jakes Fireworks is a national company and its their first year being able to open up a firework stand in Kansas.

They have two stands within the city of Shawnee, with people of all ages eager to get their hands on some of these fireworks and enjoy Independence Day.

"The first couple of days have been awesome," said Stone El-Attrache with Jake's Fireworks, "Customers come in with some great attitudes and some big pockets, and we've come in and we've accepted their big pockets and great attitudes and we just love it."

Now, safety is top of mind. The Shawnee Fire Department isn't planning on adding additional staff due to the sale of fireworks, but are focusing in on educating people about the do's and don'ts of fireworks to help to keep everyone safe.

"The top concern for me is burn injuries, especially sparklers," Deputy Fire Chief Corey Sands said. "They can burn at 2,000 degrees. Just be responsible, make sure they're the clear area and supervision."

Here are some safety tips when dealing with fireworks:



Always read and follow label instructions

Keep fireworks away from small children

Don't set fireworks off if you've been drinking

Keep an eye on your pets, especially if loud noises startle them.

For a complete list of fireworks stands within the city of Shawnee, visit the city's website.

