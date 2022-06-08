Watch
Firm selected to find candidates for new Kansas City, Missouri, Chief of Police

Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 08, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police of Commissioners selected a search firm Wednesday to find candidates for the city's new chief of police.

The five-member board voted 4-1 to select Public Sector Search & Consultants.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas was the lone no vote.

The firm was the only one to answer the department's request for proposal.

A contract between the firm and KCPD must be worked out.

At this point, there is no timetable to select a new person to run the department of just under 1,200 officers.

The board appointed police department veteran Joe Mabin as interim chief.

Mabin is not a candidate to be the permanent chief.

The former chief, Rick Smith, retired on April 22 after five years on the job.

