First lady Dr. Jill Biden encourages William Chrisman students to get involved in government

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some students are now more motivated to get involved in government and public service after visiting with first lady Dr. Jill Biden on Wednesday.

While in the Kansas City area, Biden stopped at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum to tour it, but also engaged in civic discussions with William Chrisman High School students.

During her tour of the library, Biden said she was impressed with Independence's civic literacy and education.

Some of the students took Biden back to 1948, acting as President Truman during a presentation.

Biden mentioned the importance of understanding the fundamentals of government.

“Take the critical skills you’ve learned though this opportunity, and when you hear something, don’t take everything on face value — research it," Biden said. "Look at others people's points of view so you can really look with a critical eye at what’s really going on."

Her message resonated with some students.

"I realize it takes a lot to be in the government or be a president," said D'Andre Roberson, a student at William Chrisman. "You have to read all these documents and answer all these questions."

Biden finished the meeting by encouraging the students to run for office and paying her respects at Truman's burial site.

Jacob Grabb, another student at William Chrisman, reflected on his takeaways from meeting Biden.

"Get out there and don’t be afraid to learn; test yourself," Grabb said.

—

