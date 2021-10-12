First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hears from small business owners in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped by Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday for Hispanic Heritage Month.

It was her first of three stops across the country to host a "charla," which means chat in Spanish, to hear from members of the Latino community.

Biden spoke with several small business owners in the Latino community at El Centro Academy.

Her charla included Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Guzman, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids.

Biden started her visit by speaking with Ari Rodriguez Boog, the owner of a Lenexa-based architecture firm called Archifootprint.

Boog showed Biden a display of one of her projects and spoke with her about the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic had on her business.

Boog benefited from federal COVID-19 relief funds through the Small Business Administration.

After meeting with Boog, Biden began her official charla and sat at a table with Guzman and several members of the Latino community around Kansas.

Biden heard several stories from entrepreneurs, such as Huascar Medina, a freelance copywriter and poet.

Biden also heard from Elizabeth Ramirez, CEO of Casa Soñada or "Dream Home," who helps families purchase a home. Ramirez prides herself in meeting people where they are and supports families throughout the entire home acquisition process. Her process includes helping her clients set up bank accounts and prepare for interviews if needed.

For the last 15 years, Ramirez has helped more than 1,000 families purchase a home.

Biden said she is excited to relay the stories to President Biden.

"I can't wait to go back and tell him all of your stories and how inspiring you all are, what you're doing in the state of Kansas and your community," Biden said.

Biden said she hopes Tuesday's charla will show the people of Kansas that government can do good things and help people.

"I know that that's one of the things that my husband does believe in so strongly," Biden said.

Rep. Davids said she was excited not only to be able to host the First Lady in KCK but also SBA Administrator Guzman.

"Our small businesses have been devastated by this pandemic, so getting the chance to have the SBA Administrator out here to see and meet some of our business owners, some of our young people, I think it's amazing," Davids said.