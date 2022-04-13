First Lady Dr. Jill Biden pays visit to Whiteman Air Force Base

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. — The First Lady of the United States made a stop in Missouri Wednesday.

Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Whiteman Air Force Base to celebrate the Month of the Military Child.

The pair stopped by Whiteman Elementary School and visited with younger students and then held a round table discussion with students and school counselors about their experiences as children in military families.

The visit is part of the White House's Joining Forces initiative. The initiative is focused on supporting military families, veterans and caregivers.

As part of these visits to military bases, Dr. Biden visits with schools and students, many of whom experience an unpredictable life with multiple moves and separation from family members.

The White House uses these visits to understand the lifelong impact children in military families face and to advance programming in support of those families.

The First Lady also stopped by Knob Noster High School to be a part of the school's "Purple Up Pep Assembly" in recognition of Month of the Military Child.

Dr. Biden spoke to students about her own family's experience in the military, specifically right after President Joe Biden won the 2008 election as Vice President.

"When we got the news it was like one of the best moments of our lives, but all we wanted to do was share it with our son, but he was deployed," Dr. Biden said.

Dr. Biden reassured students that even though their experience in school may look different than the movies, that is what makes them unique.

"Your stories don't always get told, and that's why I'm here today, to shine a light on what it means to be a military kid," Dr. Biden said.

She told students the lessons they've learned make them strong, wise, kind and courageous.

"The experiences you've had are the gifts that you have to give, you have so much to teach all of us," Dr. Biden said.