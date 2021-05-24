First Lady Jill Biden to visit Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First Lady Jill Biden will visit Kansas City, Missouri, later this week.

In spreading awareness of a partnership between community colleges and “federal retail pharmacy partners,” Biden plans to visit Metropolitan Community College during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The partnership is part of the Biden Administration's effort to vaccinate students and involves providing "on-site clinics for students, staff and local communities," according to a White House press briefing.

"These community colleges will work to get word out to students, staff, and local communities to make use of these clinics, especially for students who are on or nearby campus this summer," the briefing stated. "The program builds on the strong success of the federal pharmacy program in reaching local communities, including through over 6,000 mobile vaccination clinics across the program to date."

The clinic, held at MCC’s Penn Valley Education Center, 3201 Southwest Trafficway, will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be no charge for vaccinations.

Those interested in being vaccinated can register online to receive the two-dose Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Biden will visit a community college in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same day.