First 'Parade of Hearts' statue arrives in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first heart statue that will belong to the Parade of Hearts has arrived in Kansas City.

Parade of Hearts will feature large, fiberglass hearts decorated by local artists.

The statues will then be placed around the region beginning in March.

An online map will be available to pinpoint each heart so people can visit them in person.

The heart has been part of the city's history dating back as early as 1919 when the KC-based railroad workers wore pins with the iconic heart symbol to show where they called home. Now, they've become a prominent feature on hometown favorite t-shirts.

After the hearts are on display, they will be auctioned off to benefit organizations supporting health and wellness, education, small and minority-owned businesses, hospitality and tourism, and the arts in Kansas City.

Money given will be allocated to helping communities negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists hoping to secure a heart to design have a Sept. 4 deadline for proposals.

Anyone interested in learning more can visit the Parade of Hearts website.