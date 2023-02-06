First responders called to Shawnee Mission Lake on reports male fell into water

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First responders from several agencies were called to Shawnee Mission Lake on Monday morning for a possible water rescue.
The Lenexa Fire Department and the Overland Park Dive Team were both called around 10:20 a.m. to an area of the lake near the dog park area.
The Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department said the park’s off-leash area would remain closed until further notice.
A parks spokesperson said rescue crews entered the water shortly before 11 a.m. in an attempt to recover the body of a 21-year-old male who was at the lake's edge with a friend when he fell in.
The Shawnee Mission Park Dog Off-leash Area is currently closed until further notice.— JCPRD (@JCPRDparks) February 6, 2023
A KSHB 41 viewer reported a heavy presence of emergency vehicles late Monday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
