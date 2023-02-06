First responders called to Shawnee Mission Lake on reports male fell into water

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First responders from several agencies were called to Shawnee Mission Lake on Monday morning for a possible water rescue.

The Lenexa Fire Department and the Overland Park Dive Team were both called around 10:20 a.m. to an area of the lake near the dog park area.

The Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department said the park’s off-leash area would remain closed until further notice.

A parks spokesperson said rescue crews entered the water shortly before 11 a.m. in an attempt to recover the body of a 21-year-old male who was at the lake's edge with a friend when he fell in.

A KSHB 41 viewer reported a heavy presence of emergency vehicles late Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

