Man drowns Friday night at Tarsney Lake, MSHP says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man in his 20s drowned Friday night at a Jackson County lake, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said in a tweet Friday night that just before 7:30 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff's Office requested assistance at Tarsney Lake on Beach and Hillside drives to locate the individual. He was found around 9 p.m.

Marine Operations Troopers were on scene, and neighboring first responders from Lotawana Fire and Prairie Township assisted in the search and recovery efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.