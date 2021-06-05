Watch
Man drowns Friday night at Tarsney Lake, MSHP says

Darryl Forte/Jackson County Sheriff's Office
A man in his 20s drowned Friday night at Tarsney Lake in Jackson County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 23:01:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man in his 20s drowned Friday night at a Jackson County lake, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said in a tweet Friday night that just before 7:30 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff's Office requested assistance at Tarsney Lake on Beach and Hillside drives to locate the individual. He was found around 9 p.m.

Marine Operations Troopers were on scene, and neighboring first responders from Lotawana Fire and Prairie Township assisted in the search and recovery efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

