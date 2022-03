The Kansas City Whataburger craze continues — but this time on the Kansas side of the state line.

Kansas' first Whataburger location opens Monday at 11 a.m. in Overland Park.

The new store is located at 8420 West 135th St.

Because the two locations that opened on the Missouri side saw such immediate interest, the burger chain will be paying Overland Park police and private security to manage traffic in the area for the grand opening.