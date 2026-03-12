KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

—

This summer, high school girls will trade the classroom for the firehouse at Camp Fury, where they will learn firsthand what it takes to be a firefighter.

Firsthand experience: Camp Fury puts teen girls in firefighters' boots

Retired Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department Battalion Chief Jennifer Johnson said the camp, for girls in grades 10th through 12th, is designed to challenge assumptions about who can do the job.

"Women can't do this very physical job, well that's simply not true," Johnson said.

Chris Morrison Retired KCKFD Chief Jennifer Johnson

While it may be a drill, the experience the girls gain is the real deal. Throughout the weeklong camp, girls learn CPR, perform rescues, put out a fire and more.

Johnson said many young women don't consider a career in first response.

"Our young girls they don't realize it's an option," Johnson said. "It's not even on their radar, and we're trying to impact that."

For Alissa Harris, the camp was a turning point — just four years ago, she attended as a participant.

Chris Morrison Alissa Harris, Former Camp attendee & Firefighter EMT

"That's when I really knew," Harris said. "I got to see them in action and do some evolutions, it was great."

The experience at Camp Fury led her to pursue a career in the field.

“I got on with the department the fall after my senior year of high school as a red tag, it’s a training program," Harris said. "And after that, I went to the fire academy the following spring and now I'm a firefighter.”

Firefighter paramedic Elaina Rojas, who has been involved with the camp for the past four years, has watched that kind of transformation happen firsthand.

Chris Morrison Elaina Rojas, KCK Firefighter paramedic

Rojas was Harris' mentor during the camp. Now, they work alongside each other at KCKFD Fire Station 18.

"You watch a lot of these girls, some of them will be timid, but then you watch by the end of the week they're just full of confidence and they're cheering each other on," Rojas said. "It's pretty cool to watch that growth and know that you were a part of that."

The camp also allows girls to see themselves in spaces they may have never imagined. Firefighter EMT Jennifer Amayo said the need is clear.

Chris Morrison Jennifer Amayo, KCK Firefighter EMT

"This is a male-dominant field and there's still nationwide less than 10% of women as a first responders," Amayo said. "You can be a strong woman and still do what you want to do, and be a mom as well."

Through the camp, these young ladies are fighting not only fire, but stereotypes.

"It's very encouraging and empowering to be a woman in a male-dominated field," Harris said. "It pushes me every day to do more."

For those that want to learn more about Camp Fury, you can visit their Facebook page here.

—