KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather service has issued a flash flood warning for several area counties in the metro area.

A flash flood warning for Johnson County, Kansas, South Central Leavenworth County, Wyandotte County, Northwestern Cass County and Southwestern Jackson County, Missouri.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 8:15 a.m.

Thunderstorms producing between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen, with additional rain on the way.

Several water rescues have been reported.