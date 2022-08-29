Watch Now
Flash flood warning issued for portions of southern Kansas City area

Posted at 3:59 PM, Aug 29, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Portions of southern Johnson County, Kansas, northern Miami County and northwestern Cass County in Missouri are included in a Flash Flood Warning through 6:45 p.m.

KSHB 41 Weather radar has been tracking a series of thunderstorms in the area throughout Monday afternoon. Radar estimates show upwards of three inches of rain has already fallen in the warned area.

The National Weather Service says places like Raymore, Gardner, Harrisonville, Spring Hill, Peculiar, Edgerton, Cleveland, Bucyrus and Stillwell could all see flash flooding.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

