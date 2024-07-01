Flash flood warning issued in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A flash flood warning is in effect in the Kansas City area until 1:45 p.m.

10:45am: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for metro areas south of the Missouri River! Areas in the warning have already received nearly 1-3.5" of rain in less than 3 hours. Watch for flooded roads, especially in poor drainage spots!@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/trHvX6Bus1 — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) July 1, 2024

The National Weather Service has included Johnson County, Wyandotte County, south-central Leavenworth County and northern Miami County in Kansas.

Flash Flood Warning including Kansas City MO, Overland Park KS and Kansas City KS until 1:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/ulW8gyBHtp — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 1, 2024

Missouri's Jackson County and northern Cass County are included, too.

Some areas have received up to 3.5 inches of rain already with an additional 0.5-1.5 inches possible, per NWS.

Residents are asked to remain aware of flooding near creeks and streams as well as highways, streets and other low-lying areas.

Further west, some low-lying areas in Douglas County, Kansas, have prompted a flash flood warning.

Flood Warning until 1PM (7/1).

IMPACTS: Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, & other low-lying/flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams cont. to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Our office from around 10:14AM. Don't drive over flooded roads! pic.twitter.com/gBvMmoy7ok — Douglas Co. EM (@dgcoem) July 1, 2024

