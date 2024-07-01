Watch Now
Flash flood warning issued in Kansas City area

Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 01, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A flash flood warning is in effect in the Kansas City area until 1:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has included Johnson County, Wyandotte County, south-central Leavenworth County and northern Miami County in Kansas.

Missouri's Jackson County and northern Cass County are included, too.

Some areas have received up to 3.5 inches of rain already with an additional 0.5-1.5 inches possible, per NWS.

Residents are asked to remain aware of flooding near creeks and streams as well as highways, streets and other low-lying areas.

Further west, some low-lying areas in Douglas County, Kansas, have prompted a flash flood warning.

