Fleeing suspect strikes Kansas Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fleeing suspect struck a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle early Thursday morning.

KHP says just before 6 a.m. a trooper saw an Acura speeding near Interstate 435 and Roe.

The trooper began a chase but quit a short time later as the vehicle was speeding in a residential area.

When the trooper spotted the vehicle again at 103rd and U.S. 69 Highway, the suspect struck the trooper's vehicle head-on.

The vehicle chase then took off on northbound U.S. 69.

Near 67th and Frontage Road, the male suspect bailed from his vehicle and was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

The trooper that was struck in the vehicle only suffered minor injuries.

