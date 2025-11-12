KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Travelers are still feeling the effects of the government shutdown, even as federal agencies work to resume normal operations.

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered airlines to cut more flights due to ongoing staffing shortages, leading to delays and cancellations at airports nationwide.

Flight cuts, delays continue at KCI even as government looks to reopen

The agency’s latest change increases flight reductions by 6%, with more cuts expected in the days ahead.

At Kansas City International Airport, most flights were on time Wednesday morning, though one flight to Chicago was canceled.

Traveler Konrad Gunderson said he’s been keeping an eye on his schedule and hasn’t had any problems so far.

"No, everything’s on time,” he said. “I kept checking it, so no problem. I was wondering about the TSA and the air controllers and all that, but my flights are on time.”

Even before the shutdown, air traffic controller shortages had been a major issue across the country. With many working overtime and without pay, airports have struggled to get flights in and out.

Gwen Kisker, flying from Pittsburgh through Chicago to Kansas City, said her travel plans were interrupted when her Southwest flight was canceled without notice.

“It wasn't easy getting here because Southwest canceled our flight through Midway from Pittsburgh to Kansas City, and they didn’t tell us,” Kisker said. “We arrived at the airport, and we missed that flight because there was no push notification that flight was canceled.”

Kisker said the lack of communication has been the most frustrating part.

“It’s the unknown. You show up and think you’ve got plenty of time to get your bags on and get where you need to go, and you find out when you arrive that the flight’s been canceled,” she said. “It’s kind of unprofessional. We all understand the shutdown caused some problems, but as a company, you need to let your people know so we don’t show up and have that flight be canceled.”

As the government shutdown looks to be near its end, air traffic controllers are slowly returning to work. But even after the government reaches an agreement, the FAA said travelers could still see interruptions to their travel plans.

Airlines are recommending passengers confirm flight times through their mobile apps and review updated refund policies, as some carriers have temporarily changed their cancellation rules.

