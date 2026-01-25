KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Kansas City International Airport resembled a ghost town on Saturday as winter weather conditions prompted flight cancellations and kept many travelers at home.

Flights to some destinations remain on schedule despite difficult weather conditions at KCI

Despite the challenging conditions, some flights remained on schedule, bringing relief to passengers like Pam Davenport, who was traveling to Orlando.

Jason Gould Pam Davenport, traveling to Orlando.

"Yes, I got here at like 9:00 because of the second wave of storm coming in," Davenport said. "I didn't want to drive on the road in conditions any worse than they already were."

While several flights were canceled, Davenport was optimistic about her departure time, though she acknowledged the uncertainty of the situation.

"They keep saying it's on time," Davenport said. "Although when I look at the board, it's the only flight that my airline is even flying today. So, I've gotten lucky, or I might be surprised."

Jason Gould Catie, traveling to Ft. Lauderdale

Other travelers, like Catie and her family, were taking extra precautions to avoid weather-related travel disruptions. The group was headed to Florida before embarking on a cruise.

"So, we learned our lesson, we don't go out until tomorrow on our cruise, but we're going to get to Florida the night before, so we don't have to worry about the snow," Catie said.

For Catie, the Florida trip represented a welcome escape from winter weather and daily duties.

Jason Gould Some flights to Florida destinations remain on schedule despite challenging weather conditions at KCI

"Food, I love the food," Catie said. "You get to eat all the time, and you don't have to do any of the cooking. And at my house, I do most, well, all of the cooking. So, it'll be nice not to have to do that. I like that, and I just like to sit in the sun and read a good book."

The appeal of Florida's climate was a common theme among travelers braving the airport conditions.

"Warmth, the sun, the beach, all the things Florida's known for," Davenport said.

